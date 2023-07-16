Waterford police are rattled after the discovery of a 10-foot-long python Saturday

WATERFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — The Waterford Township Police Department received a call Saturday night that led to the discovery and capture of a large, 10-foot-long yellow snake.

“There’s never a dull moment in policing…Waterford midnight shift officers made local hisssssstory tonight by catching a 10 foot boa constrictor that was on the loose. The constrictor, who we named Jerry, was unharmed and safely turned over to Oakland County Animal Control & Pet Adoption Center,” Waterford Township police said in a Facebook post Sunday.

“Side note: If you or someone you know is missing a boa constrictor, we’d like to talk to them.”

The yellow snake, now named Jerry, was later identified as a reticulated python, was found near Elizabeth Lake and Crescent Lake Roads in Waterford Township.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Waterford Township Police Department at (248) 674-0351.

