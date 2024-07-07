Waterford Township Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car

INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TWP., Mich (WXYZ) — A 42-year-old motorcyclist died after crossing the center line, crashing into a car and being hit by another car late Saturday night (July 6).

It happened on Sashabaw Road near Fowler Drive in Independence Charter Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us the motorcyclist didn't navigate a curve correctly, crossed the center line and sideswiped the driver of a Jeep Compass heading north. After that crash, the motorcycle and it's driver fell to the ground and were hit by a second vehicle, a Ford Bronco, heading north.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles involved were unharmed.

Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash.