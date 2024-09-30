Waterford Township motorcyclist dies in drunk driving crash

WATERFORD, Mich. — A Waterford Township man has died after driving a motorcycle drunk and getting into a crash over the weekend, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just after Midnight on Saturday morning, on Cooley Lake Road near Switzerland Street.

Police say that a 21-year-old motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Cooley Lake Rd when his motorcycle crossed the centerline, slid and left the roadway. The man fell off of the bike, sliding into the driveway of a home.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died from his injuries at the hospital on Saturday.

According to an autopsy, the driver had a blood-alcohol level of 0.12 percent, 0.04 percent over the legal limit in the state of Michigan. Investigators also say he did not have a motorcycle endorsement, saying that a lack of experience operating the motorcycle may have caused the crash.