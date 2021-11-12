Wayne and Ionia counties to receive additional funding to assist with storm recovery efforts

(WXYZ) — Wayne and Ionia counties will receive additional funding in the form of grants to help with storm cleanup efforts following the heavy rainfall and flooding that came across Michigan in late June.

The funding comes after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer appealed the initial denial that the U.S. government sent to the state.

“Michiganders have already been through enough with the unprecedented storms this summer, and the last thing they need is to be stuck with the bill for the cleanup costs,” Governor Whitmer said. “That’s why I’ve fought for every available dollar to lower the cost for communities and ensure that they get the much-needed assistance to get back to normal. With the new bipartisan infrastructure plan, we are going to get to work upgrading and shoring up our infrastructure to mitigate damages from future storms and create countless good-paying construction jobs in the process.”

United States President Joe Biden has since approved the activation of the Public Assistance Program for the areas. With these grants, the local governments affected in Wayne and Ionia counties can supplement their response and recovery costs for things like debris removal, repairing roads, bridges, public buildings, and damages to public utilities.

“These much-needed grants will help Wayne County residents continue to rebuild and recover after this year’s severe weather,” Wayne County Commissioner Chair Alisha Bell said. “We thank Governor Whitmer for appealing the initial denial from the federal government and for fighting tirelessly for Wayne County residents.”