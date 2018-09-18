Wayne Co. Commissioner proposes 'Bullet Bill' to limit sale of bullets

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Wayne County Commissioner Reggie Davis, who represents the 6th district, is announcing a new proposed bill that would limit the sale of ammunition and increase checks for people buying ammunition in Wayne County.

Nicknamed the 'Bullet Bill,' Davis said the bill will require a mental health background check on those who purchase ammunition in Wayne County as well as limit the purchase of ammunition. On top of that, ammunition would have to be purchased from a law enforcement agency.

Davis' brother, Vito, was shot and killed in Detroit.

"We must unload the guns. I do not want any more families to go through what my family and too many families have to endure on the killing fields of Wayne County," Davis said in a release.

According to Davis, additional county taxes would be imposed on the purchase of ammo with revenue from it going to cover administrative costs, assist victims of gun violence and help with education programs.

Davis will talk more about the bill during a press conference at 10 a.m. in Detroit's Woodlawn Cemetery.