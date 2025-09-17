Wayne County announces first death from West Nile Virus of 2025

(WXYZ) — Wayne County Health Division is reporting the first death associated with West Nile Virus in the county for 2025.

The only information being released about the individual is that they were an older adult with underlying health conditions and that they were from outside the City of Detroit.

So far this year, Michigan has reported 17 human cases of West Nile, including 3 under the jurisdiction of Wayne County Health Division.

“This tragic loss is a reminder that West Nile virus can have serious consequences and why prevention is so vital,” said Dr. Avani Sheth, Chief Medical Officer, in a news release. “We urge residents to take simple, effective steps—like using insect repellent and draining standing water—to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

The county also released the following information about West Nile: