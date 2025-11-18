Wayne County deputies fire shots at man who allegedly tried to ram them with car in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was arrested in Detroit on Tuesday morning after he tried to ram his vehicle into undercover Wayne County Sheriff Deputies, who fired 1-3 shots at him. We're told that no one was hit by those shots fired.

It happened in the area of Arizona and Woodward.

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office tells us that undercover officers tried to pull over a vehicle, announcing themselves in the process. We're told the driver the officers were pursuing tried to ram the police vehicle before officers shot at the man.

Police say that the suspect tried to flee before smoking crack in his vehicle. He was tased and taken to the hospital, as is protocol after police tase someone.

We're told that the man has since been arrested. DPD is investigating the incident since shots were fired.