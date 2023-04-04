Wayne County deputy stabbed by suspect in Ferndale; suspect shot by police

(WXYZ) — A Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy was stabbed and a man was shot by deputies during an arrest attempt on Tuesday morning in Ferndale.

According to Ferndale police, they were called to a home on Webster for an officer-involved shooting at 9:33 a.m.

We're told that Wayne County deputies were attempting to arrest a 26-year-old Ferndale man. The suspect was allegedly armed with a knife and stabbed a deputy in the leg.

Deputies then fired shots at the suspect, who was struck and is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

According to police, the deputy who was stabbed was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and another deputy had his hand injured and is also being treat at the hospital.

Police say the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.