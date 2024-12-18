Wayne County erases $27 million for more than 46K county residents

DETROIT (WXYZ) — $27 million in outstanding medical debt for more than 46,000 Wayne County residents has been erased, the county's Department of Health, Human and Veteran Services announced.

The debt came from a local hospital, who the department said wanted to remain anonymous but "is committed to community benefit and making healthcare accessible."

The debt has been relieved thanks to a county program which aims to wupe out more than $700 million in medical debt for county residents. The patients include residents in Wayne County who are four times or below the federal poverty line, or have medical debt that equals at least five percent of their annual income.

“With this program, we are doing our part to address the way our national healthcare affordability crisis affects Wayne County residents. Medical debt is a financial anchor on too many families, often forcing them to choose basic everyday needs or being forced to pay medical bills. We are proud to work with Undue Medical Debt to help bring a measure of relief to vulnerable families throughout Wayne County,” said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County Health Director and Director of Health, Human, and Veterans Services.

Those who have had their debt relieved will receive an Undue branded envelope in the mail this week, signed by Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

More information about this debt relief and upcoming relief can be found at this link.