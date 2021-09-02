Wayne County executive declares state of emergency for Flat Rock after hazardous material spill

(WXYZ) — Following the detection of a hazardous material spill, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans has declared a state of emergency for Flat Rock.

According to a press release from the county executive’s office, the spill was found in the community’s sanitary sewer Monday evening.

The county order also asks Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for Flat Rock to help speed up the cleanup efforts and investigation into the spill.

The Wayne County executive’s office says hazardous material teams from the Wayne County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are helping local officials with the response. The Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Michigan are also assisting.

The spill, according to officials, does not affect the community’s drinking water. Four homes near a treatment plant were evacuated and River Heights Academy was closed out of an abundance of caution.

Flat Rock residents who smell a strange odor in their home are encouraged to call 734-782-2496.

