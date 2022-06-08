Wayne County Expungement Fair pre-registration closed due to 'overwhelming response'

(WXYZ) — Due to an overwhelming response, pre-registration for Wayne County's Expungement Fair has been closed.

The fair is set to take place at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit on July 23 and will be presented by Sheriff Raphael Washington and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The expungement fair announcement was made on June 2 and within a matter of days, more than 2,000 questionnaire submissions had been received.

The Wayne County Sherriff's Office wants to continue helping more people get their records expunged but is in need of more attorneys to volunteer for the event.

Attorneys interested in volunteering may call 313-224-0615 or email Erika Erickson, Wayne County Sheriff's Office Director of Communications, at eerickson@waynecounty.com.

If you are looking to have your record expunged, you're advised not to contact Fellowship Chapel but to instead to reach out directly to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 313-224-2222 or email info@sheriffconnect.com if you have questions.