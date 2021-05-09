Watch
Wayne County gets postponement of some foreclosures in 2021

Posted at 2:48 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 14:48:56-04

DETROIT (AP) — A judge's ruling will stop Wayne County foreclosures this year on occupied homes and occupied commercial properties.

On Friday, a judge issued an order that'll keep the properties off the annual auction. The move follows Treasurer Eric Sabree's office filing a motion in Wayne County Circuit Court requesting that the redemption period on foreclosures be extended to March 31, 2022.

About 2,400 owner-occupied homes, 4,100 non-owner occupied residential properties and 178 occupied commercial properties in the county face foreclosure. A similar request was granted in March 2020 when Sabree asked that all Wayne County properties be withheld from foreclosure.

