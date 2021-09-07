Wayne County launches $5.5M program to assist homeowners with flood recovery

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County announced a new $5.5 million flood assistance program to assist homeowners recovering from flooding and sewer damages.

Eligible residents can receive grants to help cover the cost of replacing goods, labor and insurance deductibles related to flood damage, but not covered by FEMA or property insurance.

“The flood damage was devastating for thousands of Wayne County residents,” Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said in a press release. “Even with insurance, the unexpected cost of dealing with flood damage can negatively impact a family’s economic well-being, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will help fill in the gaps and help to make residents whole.”

Wayne County was allocated $5,593,057 by the State of Michigan to fund this program. Grants will be distributed to impacted residents to cover damages and costs.

To be eligible, the applicant’s property must be located in Wayne County (outside of Detroit) and the property must be their residence, the damage must have occurred because of the June 25-26 weather events, and applicants must have applied for FEMA assistance. Detroit residents can apply for assistance through a parallel program operated by the City of Detroit. Applicants will need to submit an itemized quote and/or receipt from their contractor(s).

To apply for relief, residents can go to bit.ly/waynefloodrelief and provide the following application materials:

· Proof of residence

· FEMA application number

· Pictures of damaged belongings

· Insurance claim (if applicable)

· Itemized quote and/or receipt for contractor work (if applicable)

The application period will be open for two weeks. Applications must be completed by September 21, 2021.