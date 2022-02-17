Wayne County lifts school mask mandates, effective immediately

WAYNE COUNTY (WXYZ) — Masks will no longer be mandated at Wayne County schools, effective today, according to Wayne County's Chief Medical and Health Officer Avani Sheth.

They say their decision to end the school mask mandate comes as the Michigan Department and Health and Human Services has expired their Public Health Advisory on Masking in Indoor Public Settings.

This decision includes school settings.

Lincoln Park Public Schools has already said they will lift mask mandates in their district starting Feb. 18.

