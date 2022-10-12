Wayne County man wins $5.42M playing Lotto 47

(WXYZ) — A Wayne County man just got $5.42 million richer!

The lucky player who chose to remain anonymous matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on September 28 to win the jackpot.

His matching numbers were 02-05-14-30-32-42. He bought his winning ticket online.

His win marks the second-largest prize ever won on MichiganLottery.com. The record-winning prize is $5.75 million.

The lucky winner has already claimed his prize and has chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $3.8 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

With his winnings, he plans on paying bills and saving.

“We certainly weren’t struggling financially, but winning this jackpot means we won’t have to worry about money in our retirement,” the 69-year-old player said.