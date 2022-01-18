Wayne County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill more than 100 positions

(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill more than 100 positions within its departments.
Positions range from jail security and operations to road patrol and narcotics enforcement.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply and must have a valid driver's license, a good driving record, and a High School diploma or GED.
“When I was a kid, little boys and girls dreamed of being police officers,” Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said. “We want to get that back. We want little boys and girls, and young men and women, to be interested in law enforcement and serving their communities again.”
Applicants must pass a personality exam, a criminal history check, and written, oral, medical, and physical exams.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for motivated men and women who want to serve and protect their communities.
Law enforcement and correctional positions:
- Jail Security and Operations
- Court Services
- Prisoner Transportation
- Road Patrol
- The Marine Unit
- Morality Vice Enforcement
- Apprehension PA-511
- The U.S. Marshals Task Force
- Civil Process
- Narcotics Enforcement
- Special Response Team (SRT)
- Honor Guard, the Mounted Unit
- Internal Affairs
- K-9 Unit
- Friend of the Court Enforcement
- Deed Fraud Unit
More information on recruitment and how to apply can be found here.