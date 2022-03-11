Wayne County to invest $90 Million into roads, bridges ahead of 2022 construction season

WAYNE COUNTY (WXYZ) — According to the Wayne County Department of Public Services, Wayne County is investing nearly $90 million into its roads and bridge infrastructures ahead of the 2022 construction season.

The county plans on improving more than 25 roads and over 10 bridges by the fall of 2022.

Wayne County says the 2022 season will be a continuation of Wayne County’s 10-Year Asset Management Plan (TAMP).

“The plan, initially implemented in 2019, focuses on preventative maintenance for the county’s roads and bridges,” Department of Public Services Director Beverly Watts said.

Construction season will begin in April and be finished up by November.

For a full list of projects, click here.