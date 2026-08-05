Wayne County transit millage leading, Oakland Schools prop losing with votes still to be counted

(WXYZ) — Two major millages across metro Detroit were on the ballot in Tuesday's August Primary – a Wayne County transit millage and and Oakland Schools proposition.

Here's where things stand as of 5:50 a.m. Wednesday

Wayne County Transit Millage

With 44% of the vote in as of 5:50 a.m., the Wayne County Transit proposition had 66% of people supporting it — more than 218,000 yes votes. That's compared to just over 111,000 no votes.

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said the millage, if passed, would keep transit services running and expand access across all 43 communities.

If the millage passes, the 26 communities that already pay the transit tax would keep their current rate. The other 17 communities would begin paying the tax — a concern for some residents.

Check out the millage proposal language below:

WAYNE COUNTY TRANSIT AUTHORITY PROPOSAL

"A proposal to authorize the Wayne County Transit Authority to levy a millage for the purpose of funding public transportation services in Wayne County, including operating, maintaining, improving, and expanding transit services; creating and expanding new fixed routes for bus service connecting local communities; expanding transportation services for seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and the general public to access healthcare, education, and other daily needs.

The millage would be levied at a maximum rate of 0.9831 mills (0.98 cents per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of 10 years beginning with the 2026 tax year levy and ending with the 2035 tax year levy.

This millage would replace an expiring millage levied by the Wayne County Transit Authority supporting the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (“SMART”).

If this new millage is approved and levied, revenue will be distributed to Wayne County, SMART, Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT), and other community and regional transit providers. It is estimated that $57,616,329.00 will be collected in the first year.

Should this proposal be adopted?"

Oakland Schools millage

With 91% of precincts reporting, the Oakland County Enhancement Millage for Oakland County schools is in a tight race.

As of 5:50 a.m., 51% of people voted no, with 49% voting for the millage. The difference is fewer than 7,000 votes.

The millage would add roughly $1.50 per year for every $1,000 of taxable value. That equals $150 for every $100,000 of taxable value.

According to a Novi School District leader, this money could be used for anything — from transportation to athletics and more. They say the state's funding per student isn't enough, but the millage would give districts more flexibility in how they spend their money.

The school districts that are included in the millage are:

