Wayne County Treasurer adds Saturday hours in March for taxpayers

WXYZ-TV
Posted at 6:10 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 06:10:56-05

(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Treasurer's Office is making itself more available this spring for struggling taxpayers.

The officer will be open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout March.

Homeowners behind on property tax payments from 2019 and prior can make arrangements that will keep them off the streets.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, foreclosures were halted, but those who are not in a payment plan and have a balance at the end of the month risk losing their homes.

Visit treasurer.waynecounty.com to book an appointment.

