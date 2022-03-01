Wayne County Treasurer adds Saturday hours in March for taxpayers

(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Treasurer's Office is making itself more available this spring for struggling taxpayers.

The officer will be open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout March.

Homeowners behind on property tax payments from 2019 and prior can make arrangements that will keep them off the streets.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, foreclosures were halted, but those who are not in a payment plan and have a balance at the end of the month risk losing their homes.

Visit treasurer.waynecounty.com to book an appointment.

