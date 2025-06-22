Wayne man charged after shooting two Southgate police officers

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 20-year-old Wayne man has been charged after shooting two Southgate police officers earlier this week, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced on Sunday morning.

On Thursday, July 19, three Southgate officers were sent to 13200 Village Park Drive apartments for reports of a man on the second floor with a handgun.

Prosecutors say that Jeremiah Kemp shot officers Matthew Dube (left in photo above) and Jason Jones. Both officers were shot in the leg.

Watch our previous coverage: Southgate police officer speaks out after being shot

'Within seconds, we were taking gunfire': Southgate officer recalls being shot

Kemp jumped out of a window and fled from the area before being arrested a few hours after the double shooting.

Kemp has been charged with:



Assault with Intent to Murder,

Three counts of Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm

One count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Impairment

One count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Seven counts of Felony Firearm.

If convicted, Kemp faces life in prison.

Kemp is expected to appear at the 28th District Court in Southgate later this morning. Future court appearances have not yet been scheduled.