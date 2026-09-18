Wayne police investigate serial quick-change scammer caught on Dairy Queen security camera

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne police are investigating what they believe is a serial scammer after a woman allegedly used a quick-change scheme to steal $40 from a Dairy Queen on South Wayne and Chestnut Tuesday night.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT REPORTER TONY GEFTOS BELOW

Dairy Queen quick-change scam caught on camera in Wayne, Michigan

Security footage from the restaurant shows the woman placing a $3 order and paying with a $50 bill. The video then shows her turning away from the counter and stuffing what police say are two $20 bills up her sleeve before turning back and asking the clerk for change the video appears to show she already had.

After arguing about the transaction, the clerk — who police say is a teenager — handed the woman an additional $40. She took the money and left.

Police say they believe the same woman has pulled the same scam at other businesses in surrounding communities and downriver.

Community members and nearby business owners say they are frustrated by the incident and are now circulating the security video online to spread awareness.

"That's terrible. It's hard out here for everybody," Dallas Huggins said.

Huggins added that targeting a teenager made the situation worse.

"That's not OK. Not a teenager. No, that's not OK. People shouldn't do stuff like that," Huggins said.

Ron Hankel described how the scam works.

"He gave you 50 and you think you gave him change back you don't know you only gave me a five dollar bill and then it turns out they also still have that money," Hankel said.

Linda Adkins called the scam calculated.

"Well, sure. It's trained. She's well educated that way. yeah, sad isn't it got a cheat little business like this," Adkins said.

Nakyia Stubbs, owner of Fab Life Salon and Spa, which is located near the Dairy Queen, said the teenager behind the counter didn't stand a chance.

"She didn't know. It was a teenager. Makes it even worse scamming the kids," Stubbs said.

Stubbs also defended the Dairy Queen and its staff.

"And a small business and they're good people over there too. anytime I have any issues I go next-door. Really good people. Like, they don't deserve that," Stubbs said.

Amber Williams, a regular customer, said she hopes police find the suspect.

"This is a good place, too. We love coming here so the fact that somebody did that, that's not right. That's not what you do. So, I'm very disappointed. I don't like this at all. Hopefully, they find who did it," Williams said.

City of Wayne police say the investigation is ongoing.

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