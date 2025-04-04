Wayne State gets $50 million gift for College of Engineering from James and Patricia Anderson

Wayne State University announced on Friday that James A. Anderson and his wife, Patricia, have made a $50 million gift to the university.

It's the largest gift ever to Wayne State, and according to the university, the gift will accelerate research, entrepreneurship and student success in the College of Engineering.

In recognition of the gift, the college will be renamed the James and Patricia Anderson College of Engineering.

According to Wayne State, the gift will focus on doctoral fellowships, undergraduate student experiences and a dean’s fund, which will empower the college to recruit more top faculty and Ph.D. students, driving faculty research in mobility, energy storage, AI and other rapidly growing fields

Jim Anderson is a Wayne State alum and is the president and CEO of Urban Science, an automotive consultancy and technology firm that is headquartered in Detroit and has 20 offices around the world. He began his career in 1967 as an instructor at the College of Engineering.

“With Jim and Patti’s passion for engineering and entrepreneurship, and their enduring commitment to Wayne State, it is fitting that the college will now be named for two of our greatest advocates,” Wayne State President Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy said in a statement. “We will build on more than a century of engineering talent that created a culture of innovation in our city, and the James and Patricia Anderson College of Engineering will be known as Detroit’s engineering school, setting a new standard of discovery and invention for generations.

"Since my time as a student, and later a faculty member, at Wayne State University, I’ve witnessed firsthand the power of a quality STEM education in transforming lives, economies and communities," Jim Anderson added in a statement. "My wife, Patricia, and I are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to expand our commitment to this renowned institution – a world-class training ground for Detroit’s next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs. We’re confident this gift will continue to create new opportunities for high-paying STEM careers, foster innovation and drive progress in the Motor City and beyond, and we’re honored to work alongside WSU’s esteemed leadership to bring it to fruition."