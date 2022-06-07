Wayne State to hold memorial for former Sen. Carl Levin

DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University plans to hold a memorial service this weekend for former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, Michigan's longest-serving U.S. senator who died last year.

Sunday's service was announced Monday by Levin’s namesake, the school’s Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy at Wayne State University Law School. Previous memorial plans were postponed last summer due to coronavirus concerns, The Detroit News reported.

The Detroit Democrat’s family, friends and colleagues plan to honor his life and legacy at the invitation-only memorial at 1 p.m. Sunday at the university’s Student Center Ballroom in Detroit.

Levin was the longest-serving U.S. senator in Michigan history. He was the state's first Jewish senator and served in the chamber for 36 years beginning in 1979.

Levin, who was famous for gazing over eyeglasses worn on the end of his nose, retired from the Senate in 2015.

He had been receiving treatment for lung cancer before he died in July 2021 at age 87.

Levin was the younger brother of retired U.S. Rep. Sander Levin of Royal Oak, who also served for 36 years, and was uncle to two-term U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township.