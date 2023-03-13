Wayne State to offer free tuition to low-income Michigan students

Wayne State University will begin offering free college to low-income Michigan students, the latest free schooling program offered by the university.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join Wayne State officials on Monday morning to announce the new initiative, which is part of the Michigan Achievement Scholarship Program signed by Whitmer last year.

According to the governor's office, the free tuition at Wayne State will be offered to Michigan students who have family incomes of $70,000 or less. There will also be zero out-of-pocket expenses.

The announcement will happen at 10:30 a.m.

This is the latest program aimed at making higher education free or more affordable in Michigan. Wayne State also offers a Heart of Detroit tuition pledge, which offers free tuition for Detroit high school students or Detroit residents earning a high school diploma.

The pledge covers tuition and standard fees like registration and student service fees and is available for up to four years.

The state also has the Michigan Reconnect Program, which allows people to attend community college tuition-free or go to a trade-school.

To be eligible, you must:

Be at least 25 years old when you apply

Have lived in Michigan for a year or more

Have a high school diploma or equivalent

Have not yet completed a college degree (associate or bachelor's)

To participate in the Reconnect scholarship, you must complete four steps: