Wayne State University K9 to receive Sgt. Rose memorial body armor

(WXYZ) - One of Wayne State University's K9s is expected to receive a very special gift.

New body armor embroidered with the sentiment "in memory of Sergeant Collin Rose" will be gifted to the dog by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, according to the university.

Sgt. Rose was killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Vested Interest in K9s works to provide protective vests to law enforcement dogs.

WSU's Havoc will likely have the custom vest in eight to 10 weeks.