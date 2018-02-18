Wayne State University to start active shooter training

DETROIT (WXYZ) - In response to the Florida school shooting, Wayne State University is offering a program to help become better prepared in the chance of a shooting.

The program, called "Emergency Preparedness - Active Attackers," will offer in-person training that includes videos and audience participation through Q&A.

It will also cover what survival steps to take in a "sniper incident," similar to what happened in Las Vegas in October 2017. Additionally, a new segment has been added that addresses motor vehicle attacks on pedestrians.

The training will cover what to do in the critical minutes after law enforcement arrives at the scene during a chaotic and dangerous incident.

It also covers the critical tasks responding officers must address, including the handling of innocent bystanders and direction on steps they can take to ensure their safety and survival as law enforcement officers address the shooter, treatment of the critically injured and evacuation of the injured and non-injured.

A schedule of training sessions will be provided next week.