Wayne, Washtenaw residents affected by June flood can apply for food assistance

(WXYZ) — If you live in Wayne or Washtenaw and have been impacted by June floods you could qualify for a one-time food assistance payment.

Low-income residents who are not already receiving food assistance benefits will be able to apply for federal Disaster Food Assistance benefits, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday.

RELATED:



“We have a duty to support families in Wayne and Washtenaw counties who have been hit hard by the recent, historic flooding,” Whitmer said. “These Michiganders should not have to worry about how they are going to feed their families as they deal with devastating damage to their homes and loss of valuable and invaluable property – from fridges to family photo albums. President Biden’s approval of my request for a presidential disaster declaration means Michigan can help these families put food on the table and continue to rebuild.”

You must an in-person application during specific hours, which are based on an applicant's last name. Wayne and Washtenaw residents will be able to apply from Thursday, Aug. 12 through Thursday, Aug. 19.

A household of two people can apply for a one-time benefit of $430, and a household of four people can apply for a one-time benefit of $782.

Additional eligibility requirements include:



Have lived in Wayne or Washtenaw counties as of June 25, 2021.

Not already receive food assistance benefits, commonly known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Meet income requirements for its family size based on the household’s take-home income and accessible liquid resources during the disaster benefit period, minus unreimbursed disaster expanses. That translates to an income of approximately 150% of the federal poverty level. For example, the maximum gross income to be eligible for a household of two is $2,190 per month, or $26,280 per year. By comparison, eligibility for traditional food assistance is based on an income that is 130% of the poverty level.

Be directly affected by the flooding, which means the household has experienced at least one of the following due to the disaster:

> Destroyed or spoiled food.> Disaster-related personal injury.

> Lost or no access to income due to the disaster, including reduced, terminated or delayed receipt of income, for a large part of the benefit period.

> The need for home or business repairs.

> Temporary shelter expenses.

> Evacuation or relocation expenses.

Wayne County residents can apply at the following locations, which are MDHHS offices:

Greenfield/Joy District Office 8655 Greenfield Road, Detroit.

Taylor District Office, 25637 Ecorse Road, Taylor.

Inkster District Office, 26355 Michigan Ave., Inkster.

Southwest Service Center, 2524 Clark St., Detroit.

Conner Service Center/Gratiot/Seven Mile District Office, 4733 Conner St., Suite G7, Detroit.

Grandmont Service Center Office, 17455 Grand River Ave., Detroit.

Washtenaw County residents can apply at the following locations:

Ypsilanti Middle School, 510 Emerick St., Ypsilanti.

Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center, 4135 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor.

Additionally, residents who are elderly or have disabilities can apply for the one-time assistance during priority hours, each day from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

More information on the disaster aid can be found here.