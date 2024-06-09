Wayne-Westland Community Schools superintendent placed on leave after school board vote

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — John Dignan, the superintendent of Wayne-Westland Community Schools, has been placed on administrative leave by the district's school board following a closed-door session earlier this week.

According to a statement from board president Bradley Gray on the district's website, Dignan has been placed under leave "pending the outcome of further discussions."

The Wayne-Westland Community Schools district serves 9,400 students from Westland, Wayne, Canton, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, and Romulus. Dignan has been the Superintendent at Wayne-Westland since July of 2020, according to his contract, which is publicly available online courtesy of the Mackinac Center.

"The Board has named Ms. Jennifer Curry, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, as the Acting Superintendent," Gray said in part in his statement. "The District’s leadership team will continue to work with the faculty and staff to ensure the positive completion of the school year for all our students, while remaining focused on the strategic priorities of our school district."