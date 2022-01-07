Wayne-Westland schools to go virtual as district struggles with staffing, transportation, attendance

(WXYZ) — In a letter to families, Wayne-Westland community schools said they will move to remote learning for the week of January 10 for all PreK-12 grade students.

The district superintendent says the decision comes as the district struggles with staffing shortages, transportation, and overall student absentee rates.

"As required by the Michigan Department of Education, school districts must have a 75 percent daily pupil attendance threshold to be counted as a day of instruction," Superintendent John Dignan said in the letter. "By offering remote learning, it gives students who are in quarantine or without transportation the opportunity to log into their classes to continue to receive instruction from their teachers."

Each school will reach out to families to share more information about Chromebook distribution, class schedules, and logging into their virtual classrooms the superintendent says.

All school buildings will remain open and all high school athletic events will run as scheduled.

The Champions Before and After School program will also still operate each day next week but will be located at Stevenson Middle School, 38501 Palmer, Westland 48185, for students currently enrolled in the program.

Schedule:

