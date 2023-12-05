Ways to stay healthy amid rise in respiratory illnesses

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the days get colder and we spend more time inside, doctors offices are starting to see more cases of upper respiratory infections — especially in kids.

Dr. Amanda Haladik, a pediatrician with Henry Ford says if your child isn't feeling well, the right time to take them to the doctor's office is when they are showing more severe symptoms such as a high fever, trouble staying hydrated, or if symptoms are lasting longer than expected.

However, don't expect doctors to automatically prescribe antibiotics.

“Usually antibiotics aren't helpful in most cases of acute illness,” Dr. Haladik said.

The best thing parents can do right now, Dr. Haladik says is be proactive and utilize preventative measures, such as washing your hands, covering your coughs, regularly wiping down surfaces — especially high-touch areas, and staying up to date on vaccines.

