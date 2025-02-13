WB I-696 closing for 2 nights next week for project preparations

A portion of westbound I-696 will close for two nights later this month in preparation for the massive rebuild project scheduled to start in March.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, westbound I-696 will close from Lahser to I-75 from 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 to 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 and then again at 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will do electrical work and bridge deck sounding inspections.

The last phase of the Restore the Reuther project will begin Saturday, March 1 and include construction on I-696 between Lahser and I-75 in 2025 and 2026. The construction will include rebuilding 60 bridges.

“Starting March 1, we are detouring Eastbound 696 for two straight years. Obviously, that’s going to be very impactful to motorists," MDOT construction engineer Brian Travis said. “This pavement is almost 40 years old, so it’s time that it’s addressed. We pour a lot of money into this year after year trying to maintain it.”

Both sides of the interstate will be fixed, but I-696 is not shutting down completely. Westbound drivers will always be able to get through, regardless of which side of the freeway MDOT crews are working on. However, when it comes to Eastbound drivers, a lengthy detour that goes all the way down to Highland Park awaits. That detour will be southbound M-10 to eastbound M-8 to northbound I-75 and back to eastbound I-696.

However, MDOT recognizes that many people won't follow the detour and will instead use mile roads, so drivers should expect more traffic on those roads.

MDOT is now asking for patience, saying this is the last massive I-696 project in a long time.

“It’s the last stretch of 696 and this will be it for a lot of years, so we’re really excited about that," MDOT design project manager Kim Colburn said. “This is coming, it is a big impact, plan ahead.”