WB I-696 ramp to Southfield Rd. closing Friday, the final ramp closure of Restore the Reuther project

There's a new bump in the road coming for the morning commute in Oakland County. Another ramp closure is happening on westbound I-696 starting Friday morning.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the westbound I-696 ramp to Southfield Rd. will close, offering only a few options to get off the highway in Southfield and Oak Park.

More information in the video below

More changes coming to the I-696 project in Oakland County

The good news is that MDOT tells us this will be the final ramp closure of phase 2 of the Restore the Reuther project.

It seems like there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel with this project, but most drivers we talked to are frustrated with yet another ramp closure, but hopeful because this puts the project closer to completion.

“Yeah, I’m a little bit nervous about that to be honest," Jordan Fernandez of Royal Oak told us.

The ramp closure will last until the fall, and just last week, they closed the Southfield Rd. entrance ramp onto the highway. That news had some drivers feeling frustrated.

"Frustrated they shutdown the Southfield cause now, there’s no point for me to get on the freeway. I gotta take all streets to get where I gotta go," Tony Watson, from Southfield, said.

However, drivers are still able to exit the freeway at Woodward Ave. and at the M-10/Lahser/Telegraph exit.