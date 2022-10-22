WB I-94 at Oakwood reopens after fatal crash

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — MSP confirms the reopening of westbound I-94 at Oakwood in Allen Park due to a fatal vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

MSP troopers were dispatched Saturday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m. to the area of I-94 at Oakwood for reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation, while driving westbound on I-94, the driver saw a pedestrian in their lane of travel. The driver attempted to avoid hitting the pedestrian by veering to the left shoulder, but was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old male from Hamtramck was killed in the crash.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with police. MSP is working to notify the family of the deceased man.

The investigation is ongoing.

