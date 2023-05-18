WB I-96 ramps to M-39 in Wayne County to close for two months for concrete repair

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — MDOT has announced the closure of westbound I-96 express and local ramps to northbound and southbound M-39 beginning Monday, May 22 at 7:00 a.m. and lasting through late July for concrete deck patching and repair.

I-96 is expected to remain open during the closure, but additional lane closures on westbound I-96 express and local lanes may be necessary.

Traffic will be detoured westbound I-96 to southbound Evergreen Road, then eastbound I-96 to northbound and southbound M-39.

For more information about the closure, visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/projects-studies.