WB lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake in Oakland County are closed due to vehicle fire

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirms westbound lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake are closed following a vehicle fire.
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 07:55:55-05

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirms westbound lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake are closed following a vehicle fire.

The left lane remains open to vehicle traffic after Orchard Lake.

Police advise all vehicle traffic to use 12 Mile west to M-5 south.

