WB lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake in Oakland County are closed due to vehicle fire

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirms westbound lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake are closed following a vehicle fire.
Update:— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 8, 2024
Vehicle Fire on WB I-696
Location: WB I-696 after Orchard Lake
Lanes Blocked: Left Center Lane, Right Center Lane, Right Lane, Right Shoulder
Event Type: Vehicle Fire
County: Oakland
Event Message: Only left lane open after Orchard Lake.
The left lane remains open to vehicle traffic after Orchard Lake.
Police advise all vehicle traffic to use 12 Mile west to M-5 south.