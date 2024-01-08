WB lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake in Oakland County are closed due to vehicle fire

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirms westbound lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake are closed following a vehicle fire.

Update:

Vehicle Fire on WB I-696

Location: WB I-696 after Orchard Lake

Lanes Blocked: Left Center Lane, Right Center Lane, Right Lane, Right Shoulder

Event Type: Vehicle Fire

County: Oakland

Event Message: Only left lane open after Orchard Lake. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 8, 2024

The left lane remains open to vehicle traffic after Orchard Lake.

Police advise all vehicle traffic to use 12 Mile west to M-5 south.

