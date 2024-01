WB lanes of I-94 at 12 Mile cleared

Prev Next MDOT

Posted at 8:19 AM, Jan 08, 2024

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Westbound lanes of I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County have opened following a vehicle crash, MDOT says.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.