'We are fortunate this is not a homicide investigation.' Authorities investigating firebombing at Pontiac home

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a firebombing at a Pontiac home that happened early Tuesday morning.

“We are fortunate this is not a homicide investigation as this criminal act could have led to the death of four people,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The firebombing happened just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of W. Kennett Road. Four adults were in the home at the time and no one was injured.

“We are actively seeking the person responsible for this and encourage anyone who may have information about this reprehensible crime to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately,” Sheriff Bouchard said.

The suspect likely used a one-gallon plastic gas container to make a Molotov cocktail, then threw it against the side of the home after lighting it. A neighbor's surveillance camera captured a bright flash just before the fire was set. Investigators say the video also showed the suspect fleeing from the scene.

Damage to the home is estimated to be about $50,000. The damage was contained to the front of the home.

If you have information on this crime, report information to 1-800-44-ARSON. Tips can be anonymous and a reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.