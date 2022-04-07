Watch
'We fought for liberty:' Michigan WWII vets welcome memorial

Art Fishman
Carlos Osorio/AP
World War II veteran Art Fishman is interviewed, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Oak Park, Mich. Fishman's dream of a Michigan state World War II memorial is about to take one more step toward reality. Fishman, who sailed on a Navy destroyer in the Pacific theater as an 18-year-old, was to be among those on hand Thursday, April 5 when ground is broken for The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 7:06 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 07:06:10-04

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Officials in Michigan are set to break ground on one of the few state-specific World War II memorials in the country.

The first phase of the memorial includes the laying of more than 1,200 donated Walk of Honor paver bricks and the installation of both a statue called “Joe,” which depicts a soldier in a foxhole reading a letter from home, and flagpoles representing all military branches.

A groundbreaking was scheduled for Thursday.

Future phases are to feature a Wall of Stars honoring the 15,000-plus Michigan lives lost during World War II; additional statues, including one dedicated to Rosie the Riveter; an amphitheater and a colonnade of pillars.

The memorial, recognized by the Legislature as the state’s tribute to the war, is to be built in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak.

