'We know nothing.' Family searches for 17-year-old London Thomas in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly two weeks after 17-year-old London Thomas was reported missing, her family and friends gathered at Hines Park in Westland on Thursday to continue the search for the teen.

Thomas was last seen on April 5 with her boyfriend on Carlyle Street in Inkster, according to Detroit police. Her cellphone was last pinged in the area of Cooper Upper Elementary School on Ann Arbor Trail in Westland.

Her mother, Jasma Bennett, said the disappearance is entirely out of character.

“She was very connected to her sisters,” Bennett said. “They didn’t go a day without talking to each other, no matter where they were or what they did. So all of this is strange, we haven’t talked to her, we haven’t seen her, we know nothing.”

Bennett said the man Thomas was dating is 23 years old.

Detroit police say they are investigating the possibility of foul play and have identified two persons of interest. Multiple search warrants have been executed as the investigation continues.

“We are looking into possible foul play,” said Detroit Major Crimes Commander Rebecca McKay. “We do have two persons of interest right now that we are investigating.”

Thursday's search marked the second time the family has organized efforts to find Thomas.

“She’ll be 18 on May 10, and that makes it even worse,” Bennett said.

Thomas’ stepfather, Darnell Johnson, said the family is doing everything they can to stay hopeful.

“At this point, I’m trying not to lose hope. I’m trying not to lose faith,” he said.

Bennett described her daughter as an outspoken teen with a soft heart, a love for music and hair, and a butterfly tattoo on her neck.

“Please, just come home,” she pleaded. “I don’t care what reason, just come home.”

She asked the community for their prayers, "Please, for us and our family, please, 'cause this is all we have."

Anyone with information about London Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit Rewards TV.

