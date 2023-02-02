'We strongly suspected there were others': Plymouth man charged for sex assaults on students

(WXYZ) — James Baird, 43, has been charged with several counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He's accused of molesting four girls while working as a vision specialist at several schools.

The alleged victims in the criminal complaint were special needs students who attended Douglas Elementary in Garden City and Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland. The allegations date from 2018 to 2020, and prosecutors say Baird often blindfolded his victims.

7 Action News visited Baird's home for comment. Another man opened and then immediately closed the door on our crew.

Attorney Ven Johnson told 7 Action News, “We strongly suspected there were others involved and obviously sadly, that’s come to fruition."

Johnson filed a civil suit in federal court in 2021 against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City schools. He said the crimes at these metro Detroit schools were preventable.

“He got that opportunity because Livonia Public Schools did not do their job. They were supposed to send a form," Johnson explained.

"It’s a form asking previous employers what, if anything, happened while he was employed there," he continued.

Johnson said that form should have been sent to Allegan schools in West Michigan.

“Had they done that to Allegan... they would have found out he was fired because of sexual abuse, sexual harassment of ladies under the age of 18.”

7 Action News reached out to Livonia schools for comment and was sent the following letter, which went home to parents. It includes the following: