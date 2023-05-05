Wearing red, Indigenous families honor missing relatives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Indigenous families and tribal communities are gathering across North America, many wearing red in solidarity as they honor thousands of missing and slain relatives.

Friday marks Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Day.

It's a solemn effort to draw attention to the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who have faced violence or vanished altogether.

Federal health statistics show Native American and Alaska Native women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than women overall in the United States.

The marches, symposiums, prayer gatherings and ceremonies aim to raise pressure on policy makers to provide adequate law enforcement resources in Indian Country.