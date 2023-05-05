Watch Now
Wearing red, Indigenous families honor missing relatives

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
FILE - Family members of missing and slain Native Americans gathered to watch New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sign legislation during a ceremony in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Friday, May 5, 2023, marks Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Day, a solemn day meant to draw more attention to the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who have vanished or have faced violence. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
Posted at 12:23 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 12:23:00-04

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Indigenous families and tribal communities are gathering across North America, many wearing red in solidarity as they honor thousands of missing and slain relatives.

Friday marks Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Day.

It's a solemn effort to draw attention to the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who have faced violence or vanished altogether.

Federal health statistics show Native American and Alaska Native women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than women overall in the United States.

The marches, symposiums, prayer gatherings and ceremonies aim to raise pressure on policy makers to provide adequate law enforcement resources in Indian Country.

