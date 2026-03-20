(WXYZ) — 7 News Detroit Meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn looks at what you need to know to stay safe if you're driving when a tornado strikes in this Severe Weather Awareness Week report.

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Staying safe if a tornado hits while driving

We're also looking at the dangers of flooding in this Severe Weather Awareness Week report.

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Living with a risk of flooding

We're also looking at what you need to do if you're caught outside in severe weather.

What do you need to do if you're caught outside in severe weather

Other Severe Weather Awareness reports:

How one school prepares 550 students for severe weather in just minutes