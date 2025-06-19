Metro Detroit weather: More rain and storms possible today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, June 19
Today: Decreasing clouds with a rain and storm chance. Storms should not be severe but could bring small hail and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.
Metro Detroit weather: Storms move out, heat moves in for the weekend
Tonight: Rain moves out with milder temps in the low 60s around Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Storms are possible to start the morning with highs eventually reaching the low 90s.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 94%
- Dew point: 65°
- Pressure: 29.65 in
- Wind speed: 13 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 7.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:55 AM
- Sunset: 09:13 PM