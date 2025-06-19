Watch Now
Metro Detroit weather: More rain and storms possible today

Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, June 19
Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Today: Decreasing clouds with a rain and storm chance. Storms should not be severe but could bring small hail and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves out with milder temps in the low 60s around Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Storms are possible to start the morning with highs eventually reaching the low 90s.

  • Humidity: 94%
  • Dew point: 65°
  • Pressure: 29.65 in
  • Wind speed: 13 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 7.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:55 AM
  • Sunset: 09:13 PM

