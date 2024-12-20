WeatherGard Cares donates $50,000 to seven local charities, including Michigan Humane & Habitat for Humanity

(WXYZ) — On Thursday, WeatherGard Cares presented seven local charities with checks totaling $50,000.

The charities benefiting included Blue Star Service Dogs, Cherry Health, Detroit Crime Commission, Habitat for Humanity, Michigan Humane, and Tamarack Camps.

“We are proud to support these charities because the hard work they do makes our communities stronger,” said WeatherGard Vice President Shlome BenEzra in a statement.

Since its creation in 2022, WeatherGard Cares has been able to donate $150,000 to area charities that are working to make a difference across communities.

The initiative aims to help local neighbors in need with an annual giving of $50,000 along with volunteering to help lift up local charities.

One of the benefiting charities,Blue Star Service Dogs, helps rescue shelter dogs, trains them and then pairs them with veterans. Their mission statement is “rescuing one to heal another.”

Another charity, Detroit Crime Commission, helps support projects to improve public safety in Southeast Michigan.

For more information on WeatherGard cares, click here.


