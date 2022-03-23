Website names Detroit the 'best pizza city' in the country

(WXYZ) — Detroit has been named the "best pizza city" in the country, confirming what most of us Detroiters already knew about the delicious pizza in the area.

According to a study from anytimeestimate.com, the Motor City leads the way when it comes to pizza in the United States.

The website had several different criteria for naming the best pizza cities, including Google trends, pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents, pizza restaurants per square mile, average price and big chain pizza restaurants.

According to the site, Detroit has the most independent pizzerias per capita – around 6 per 100,000 residents – which is nearly double the average of the 50 cities analyzed.

"No matter how you slice the data, Detroit comes out on top in our 2022 rankings. The Motor City ranks high in multiple metrics, including No. 1 in pizza passion — meaning Detroiters appreciate a wide variety of pizza styles, according to local Google search trends," they wrote.

According to the website, the average price of a cheese pizza is $8.54 in Detroit, and Detroiters are only on average 2.82 miles from a pizza place.

Cleveland and Columbus came in second and third respectively, followed by Boston in fourth and Pittsburgh in fifth.

Chicago didn't come up until 14th on the list, with New York coming in 22nd.