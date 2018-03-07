Wednesday at 11: Project Green Light

11:18 PM, Mar 6, 2018

Wednesday at 11: Project Green Light

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Project Green Light - police call it a Guardian Angel.

But should businesses get quicker response from police because they pay for it?

7 Investigator Ross Jones is digging into the program.

See his special report Wednesday on 7 Action News at 11pm.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top