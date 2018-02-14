Wednesday at 11: Restaurant Report Card

10:51 PM, Feb 13, 2018
1 hour ago

Wednesday at 11: Restaurant Report Card

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Roses are red, violets are blue, here's a Valentine's Day Restaurant Report Card just for you.

Serving a cup of joe with heart shaped foam too, we're looking at the coffee shops that make the grade.

Andrea Isom has the special report Wednesday on 7 Action News at 11pm.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top