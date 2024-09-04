Watch Now
News

Actions

Wednesday is the last 8 p.m. sunset of the year; here's when it will be back

LAKE MICHIGAN SUNSET
JOHN L. RUSSELL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob and Jackie Ryan of Manistee and Grand Rapids, Mich., walk on the North Manistee Lighthouse pier in Manistee, Mich., Thursday, April 27, 2006, watching the sun set over Lake Michigan. Clear evenings are perfect for a walk, according to the couple, who take every opportunity to enjoy the beauty of northern Michigan at their second home. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)
LAKE MICHIGAN SUNSET
Posted

(WXYZ) — As we move into fall, earlier sunsets are returning across the country, and Wednesday marks the last 8 p.m. sunset of the year.

The sunset will continue to get earlier through the rest of the year, and then we fall back on Sunday, Nov. 3 when Daylight Saving Time ends.

Watch more from Mike Taylor in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps up through Thursday then down this weekend

By the start of October, the sunset will be around 7:12 p.m. and then by the start of November, it will be 6:24 p.m.

When we "fall back," the sunset will be 5:22 p.m. and the sunrise will be 7:08 a.m.

We "spring forward" on Sunday, March 9, 2025 and we won't have a sunset after 8 p.m. until April 3, 2025.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shout out your favorite teacher or best friend!