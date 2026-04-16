(WXYZ) — The severe storm that rolled through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning brought eight tornadoes across Michigan.
See information from 7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor in the video below
Wednesday's storm brought 8 tornadoes across Michigan
- Montcalm County - 2:51 a.m.
- Allegan County - 11:38 p.m. Tuesday
- Allegan County - 11:52 p.m. Tuesday
- Saginaw County - 11:53 p.m. Tuesday
- Shiawassee County - 11:58 p.m. Tuesday
- Saginaw County - 12:06 a.m. Wednesday
- Washtenaw County - 1:44 a.m. Wednesday
- Wayne County - 2:14 a.m. Wednesday