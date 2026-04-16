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Wednesday's storm brought 8 tornadoes across Michigan

The severe storm that rolled through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning brought eight tornadoes across Michigan.
Wednesday's storm brought 8 tornadoes across Michigan
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(WXYZ) — The severe storm that rolled through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning brought eight tornadoes across Michigan.

See information from 7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor in the video below

Wednesday's storm brought 8 tornadoes across Michigan

  • Montcalm County - 2:51 a.m.
  • Allegan County - 11:38 p.m. Tuesday
  • Allegan County - 11:52 p.m. Tuesday
  • Saginaw County - 11:53 p.m. Tuesday
  • Shiawassee County - 11:58 p.m. Tuesday
  • Saginaw County - 12:06 a.m. Wednesday
  • Washtenaw County - 1:44 a.m. Wednesday
  • Wayne County - 2:14 a.m. Wednesday

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