Weekend construction includes intermittent closures, lane closures & more

As we approach the end of summer, construction is getting closer to being done on several projects throughout metro Detroit.

Here's your weekend construction from the Michigan Department of Transportation for the weekend of 8/19-8/20.

I-75:



Oakland - SB I-75 BL/M 24, Dutton to Walton Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-6pm.

I-94:



Macomb – EB/WB I-94, 23 Mile to County Line Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Macomb - EB/WB I-94 CLOSED intermittently, N River Rd to M-59, Sat 6am-10am.

Wayne - EB I-94 CLOSED, US-12/Mich Ave to Livernois, Sat 1:30pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to NB M-3/Gratiot, Sat 7am-7pm.

I-275:



Wayne - SB I-275, 7 Mile to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm AND Sat 6am-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB/WB 6 Mile over I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 6am-late Aug.

M-1 : (Woodward Ave)



Oakland - SB Woodward CLOSED, Normandy Rd to 13 Mile, Sat 7am-9am.

M-24 :



Oakland - SB M-24, Davison Lake Rd to Thomas Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-6pm.

Oakland - NB M-24, Ray Rd to Davison Lake Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-6pm.

M-53 : (Van Dyke)



Macomb - NB M-53, 30 Mile to 31 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.

Macomb - NB M-53, 31 Mile to 32 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.

M-85 : (Fort St)



Wayne – EB/SB M-85, 10th to 8th, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 9am-8/26.

M-97 : (Groesbeck)



Macomb - SB M-97, Schoenherr Rd to 9 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.

Macomb - SB M-97, 10 Mile to Schoenherr, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.

US-12 : (Michigan Ave)



Wayne - EB US-12 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 1:30pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB US-12 at US-24/Telegraph, 2 LANES OPEN, Sun 9am-3pm.

Wayne - EB US-12 RAMP CLOSED to NB US-24/Telegraph, Sun 9am-3pm.

US-24 : (Telegraph)

